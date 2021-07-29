Founders Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Founders Capital Management decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 0.9% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

