Founders Capital Management Buys 13,000 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 185.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:OSG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,246. The stock has a market cap of $230.19 million, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $81.27 million during the quarter.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

