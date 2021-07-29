Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.030-$1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $424.96 million-$438.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.92 million.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.48. The stock had a trading volume of 121,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Forward Air has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.74 and a beta of 1.15.
In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $477,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
