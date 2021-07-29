Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.030-$1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $424.96 million-$438.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.92 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.48. The stock had a trading volume of 121,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Forward Air has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $477,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

