Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.52

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.63. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 11,799 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSM shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.81.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

