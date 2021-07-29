Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Fortive reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 182.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Fortive by 44.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,366. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.64. Fortive has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

