Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Holdings Raised by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $191,047,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Fortis by 46.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,875,000 after buying an additional 4,140,396 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fortis by 80.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,406,000 after buying an additional 2,508,597 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fortis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,148,000 after buying an additional 719,468 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 9.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,032,000 after buying an additional 520,893 shares during the period. 46.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTS. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

FTS opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.24. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.