Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.46 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.280 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

FORR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.74 million, a PE ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

