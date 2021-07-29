FormulaFolio Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206,955 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $170.96. 208,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,983,662. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

