FormulaFolio Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,898 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,708,892. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

