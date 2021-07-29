Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Down to $24.84

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.84, but opened at $24.14. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 758 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.97.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 38,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 17,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 87,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 37,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

