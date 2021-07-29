Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $14.46. Ford Motor shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 866,621 shares trading hands.

The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $240,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $240,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.2% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 48.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 277,023 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 90,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $163,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15.

About Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.