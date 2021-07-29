Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

FFIC traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. 76,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,733. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.88. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIC shares. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

