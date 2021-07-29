Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Flowserve by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

