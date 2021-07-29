Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,393,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF stock opened at $179.20 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $180.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.