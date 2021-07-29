Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDN opened at $38.49 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63.

