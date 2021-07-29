Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $4,823,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $4,228,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $4,143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $1,465,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000.

IIIIU opened at $10.11 on Thursday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

