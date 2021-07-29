Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $265,000 in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,014,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLTB opened at $52.51 on Thursday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.45.

