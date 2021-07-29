Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,948 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

PHB stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.49.

