Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 5,306 iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $66.92 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.75.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

