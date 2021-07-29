Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 822 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.20% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPEM. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPEM opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.30. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $61.37.

