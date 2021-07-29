Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.85

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.85 and last traded at $121.85, with a volume of 1534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.52.

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,427,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,101,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

