Floor & Decor (FND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FND opened at $120.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $121.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.40.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

