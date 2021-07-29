FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Holdings Lessened by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT opened at $256.79 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLT. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.