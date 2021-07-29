Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Northland Securities cut shares of Five9 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.47.

FIVN stock opened at $196.99 on Wednesday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $107.98 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.45 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Five9 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Five9 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

