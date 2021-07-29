Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of FCUUF opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

