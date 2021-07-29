Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.500-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fiserv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-$5.600 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.32.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $114.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.70. The firm has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

