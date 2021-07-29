FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $180.69, but opened at $186.65. FirstService shares last traded at $182.85, with a volume of 746 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. Raymond James cut FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in FirstService by 2.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in FirstService in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in FirstService in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FirstService Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

