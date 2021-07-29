FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%.

FirstService stock traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, hitting $187.37. 37,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,602. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService has a 1 year low of $112.68 and a 1 year high of $189.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.17.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

