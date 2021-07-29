FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

FirstGroup (LON:FGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the transport operator’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

LON FGP traded down GBX 1.18 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 81.82 ($1.07). 4,311,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,675. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 33.20 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

