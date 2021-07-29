FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $38.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.83.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.89. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 107,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $309,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 29.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

