First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 177.4% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned 0.47% of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

QABA stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $61.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.09.

