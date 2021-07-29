First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 306.6% in July

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 306.6% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI remained flat at $$56.75 during trading on Thursday. 21,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,227. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.27. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $57.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $426,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

