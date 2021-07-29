First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to C$37.50

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price dropped by National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FQVLF. CIBC boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.53. 25,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,858. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 684.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.42%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.