First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Declares $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$25.70 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$11.21 and a 12-month high of C$35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.74 billion and a PE ratio of 584.09.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,022,909.10. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Insiders sold 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FM. National Bankshares reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.36.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

