First Quantum Minerals Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Raymond James has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.36.

FM stock opened at C$25.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 584.09. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$11.21 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,164,027.81. Insiders sold a total of 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093 over the last ninety days.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

