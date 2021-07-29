First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States."

INBK stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.81.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. Analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

