First Financial Northwest, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

FFNW stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $152.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.90. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth $235,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth $1,050,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $228,982.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

