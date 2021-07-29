First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 50,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,600. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $539.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

