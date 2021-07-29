First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 134.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. On average, analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FCRD stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCRD. TheStreet upgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

