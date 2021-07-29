First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 30.14%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.01. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

