First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:FCF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

