First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$18.08 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$17.00.

FCR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty to C$19.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.62.

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$18.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.91. The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$11.59 and a 12 month high of C$18.55.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

