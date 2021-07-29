First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.41. 187,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,940. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.10. First Busey has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

