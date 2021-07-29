Financial Review: SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON)

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) and SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Mobivity has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SailPoint Technologies has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mobivity and SailPoint Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A SailPoint Technologies 0 1 11 0 2.92

SailPoint Technologies has a consensus target price of $60.85, suggesting a potential upside of 21.11%. Given SailPoint Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SailPoint Technologies is more favorable than Mobivity.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobivity and SailPoint Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $13.26 million 7.06 -$2.92 million N/A N/A SailPoint Technologies $365.25 million 12.70 -$10.76 million $0.18 279.11

Mobivity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SailPoint Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and SailPoint Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -32.22% N/A -48.10% SailPoint Technologies -4.63% 0.98% 0.42%

Summary

SailPoint Technologies beats Mobivity on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers. Its platform unlocks the transactional data to create relevant and timely customer messages printed on the receipts already being generated at the POS; and transforms standard short message service, multimedia messaging service, and rich communication services into a data-driven marketing medium, as well as provides various analytics. The company also provides Belly loyalty solution that focuses on a customer engagement with a customer-facing digital rewards platform through an app and digital pad. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online. Mobivity Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chandler, Arizona.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms. Its solutions include IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant identity security platform; IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity security solution; and SailPoint Identity Services, a multi-tenant SaaS subscription service. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and governments directly, as well as through system integrators, technology partners, and value-added resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

