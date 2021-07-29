FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Head-To-Head Contrast

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get FIGS alerts:

44.8% of Canada Goose shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FIGS and Canada Goose, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 0 2 9 0 2.82 Canada Goose 2 4 10 0 2.50

FIGS presently has a consensus target price of $41.91, suggesting a potential upside of 14.04%. Canada Goose has a consensus target price of $45.78, suggesting a potential upside of 7.73%. Given FIGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FIGS is more favorable than Canada Goose.

Profitability

This table compares FIGS and Canada Goose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS N/A N/A N/A Canada Goose 8.08% 16.65% 6.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FIGS and Canada Goose’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS $263.11 million 22.37 $49.76 million N/A N/A Canada Goose $713.64 million 6.58 $53.21 million $0.61 69.67

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than FIGS.

Summary

Canada Goose beats FIGS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. As of March 28, 2021, it operated through its 51 national e-commerce markets and 28 directly operated retail stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company also sells its products through wholesale partners and distributors. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.