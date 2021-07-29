Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.94. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.64. 4,188,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,268. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,379 shares of company stock worth $5,384,955 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,165,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,638,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 154,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

