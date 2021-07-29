Ferguson (LON:FERG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $118.90

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 118.90 ($1.55) and last traded at £101 ($131.96), with a volume of 238888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £101.30 ($132.35).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,965.71 ($117.14).

The firm has a market cap of £22.46 billion and a PE ratio of 32.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,970.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

