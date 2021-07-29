Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

FSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $38.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $43.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,754,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Federal Signal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

