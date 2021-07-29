Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $58.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $997.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Separately, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $62,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $328,410. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

