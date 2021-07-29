Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.05

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.05 and last traded at $54.77, with a volume of 55920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

